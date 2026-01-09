Addison cancels Taste Addison festival after 30 years

The Town of Addison has officially canceled Taste Addison, ending a three‑decade run for one of North Texas' most recognizable food and music festivals.

The announcement caught many residents and longtime attendees off guard. For years, the festival drew crowds to Addison Circle Park for restaurant tastings, food trucks, and live music.

"It's a shocker to me. Definitely," said Zach Pecina, who attended the event regularly. "I know why they cancelled it, but it brought the community together."

Samantha Willey said the festival offered a rare chance to sample the town's dense restaurant scene in one place.

"Oh, I just love that you can try places that you've never even seen before," she said. "There are so many restaurants per square foot here that you can't get to them unless you've lived here for years and years. I really like that you can get all those places in one small place — and that's exactly what it is: Taste of Addison."

Rising costs cited by town leaders

Town officials said the decision was driven by cost. The festival cost more than $750,000 last year, and leaders said the return on that taxpayer investment was no longer sufficient.

In a statement, a town spokesperson said the event's legacy will continue in new ways.

"While the three-day festival will no longer take place, its spirit will definitely live on. The Town will shift its focus toward fresh, creative ways to celebrate Addison's incredible culinary scene."

What could replace the festival?

Taste Addison was created to highlight the town's restaurant community. With the festival now discontinued, officials say they are exploring new concepts to showcase local dining and entertainment.

More details are expected to be released later this year.