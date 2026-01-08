Taste Addison ends after 30 years

One of our area's longest-running food festivals is coming to an end. After 30 years, Taste Addison is no more.

This week, city council met to get an update on planning for the three-day spring festival, but instead, they decided to cancel it.

The event cost the city more than $750,000 last year, and leaders say there is just not enough of a return to keep it going in its current format. The deputy mayor pro tem said it seems the city wasn't getting the return it had hoped for.

City staff was asked to look for new ways to redirect that funding and planning towards other ways of supporting local restaurants, including smaller events year-round.

"After 30 years of food, music, and fun, Taste Addison has taken its final bow," the Town of Addison said in a statement. "While the three-day festival will no longer take place, its spirit will definitely live on. The Town will shift its focus toward fresh, creative ways to celebrate Addison's incredible culinary scene. The core purpose of Taste Addison – promoting Addison's 200+ restaurants – will be reenvisioned to include new, year-round options to support and elevate North Texas' most vibrant dining hub."

The 2026 Taste Addison has been scheduled for April 17-19.