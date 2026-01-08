Watch CBS News
Local News

Taste Addison ends after 30 years

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
Read Full Bio
S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

One of our area's longest-running food festivals is coming to an end. After 30 years, Taste Addison is no more.

This week, city council met to get an update on planning for the three-day spring festival, but instead, they decided to cancel it. 

The event cost the city more than $750,000 last year, and leaders say there is just not enough of a return to keep it going in its current format. The deputy mayor pro tem said it seems the city wasn't getting the return it had hoped for.

City staff was asked to look for new ways to redirect that funding and planning towards other ways of supporting local restaurants, including smaller events year-round.

"After 30 years of food, music, and fun, Taste Addison has taken its final bow," the Town of Addison said in a statement. "While the three-day festival will no longer take place, its spirit will definitely live on. The Town will shift its focus toward fresh, creative ways to celebrate Addison's incredible culinary scene. The core purpose of Taste Addison – promoting Addison's 200+ restaurants – will be reenvisioned to include new, year-round options to support and elevate North Texas' most vibrant dining hub."

The 2026 Taste Addison has been scheduled for April 17-19.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue