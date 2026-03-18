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Tarrant County deputies capture murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
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Doug Myers,
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
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S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

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Fugitive murder suspect Lisa Mitchell is back in custody after Tarrant County Sheriff's Office warrant deputies tracked her down and arrested her without incident, days after authorities say she cut off her court‑ordered ankle monitor and disappeared.

Mitchell, 35, was wanted on a murder charge after investigators said she sold fentanyl in North Richland Hills to a person who later died. She had bonded out of the Tarrant County Jail on the murder charge with the condition that she wear an ankle monitor, which authorities say she removed before fleeing.

According to a news release, Mitchell was taken into custody and transported to the Tarrant County Jail, where she remains.

The Sheriff's Office thanked community members for their tips and the deputies whose work led to Mitchell's arrest.

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