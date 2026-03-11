Watch CBS News
Murder suspect on the run after removing ankle monitor, Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says

By
S.E. Jenkins
A murder suspect is on the run after she removed her ankle monitor, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said 35-year-old Lisa Mitchell is 5'9" and weighs 230 pounds. They said she was last seen in the Fort Worth area.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office did not provide information on what led to Mitchell's charges or any alleged criminal acts.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. 

This is a developing story.

