Tarrant County officials say they're 'gaining traction' in fight to close Temptations Cabaret

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — After the State of Texas filed a public nuisance lawsuit against a strip club in Tarrant County Tuesday, officials announced they're "finally gaining traction" in their fight to close it down.

In a statement released by Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn and District Attorney Phil Sorrells said that this move comes "after years of answering calls for service, making arrests, participating in special details and performing investigations," at Temptations Cabaret.

Temptations Cabaret is closed after a shooting left one person dead and three injured.

The latest incident occurred Sunday morning, when a fight broke out inside the club and a customer was asked to leave. Officials said that same customer had a gun and began shooting toward people in the parking lot—injuring three victims.

Security at the club then reportedly returned fire, striking the suspect. Officials said the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

"My number one priority is keeping our community safe. Allowing Temptations to continue its operation is counterintuitive to this goal," Sorrells said in the statement.

The lawsuit against the establishment, if approved, would lead to the permanent closure of the club.

According to the statement, there have been over 200 calls for service at the club from 2020 to 2022. The crimes range from possession of a controlled substance to murder.