Tarrant County band, fire company collaborate on music video honoring first responders

NORTH TEXAS – It's a dangerous job where heroes risk their lives every day.

A Tarrant County band is planning a benefit concert to raise money for Texas firefighters, EMS, and EMT first responders and their families who were injured on the job or died in the line of duty.

The beat and soul of music filled a local fire hall on a hot Texas summer day.

"We are at Haltom Fire Department Station 3," singer Justin Ross said.

Justin Ross & Deadwood Revival had a captive audience as they put music to film.

"We are shooting our music video for our song 'Reach,' which is off our current record. It's a song about hope. It's a song about pulling people out of the dark," Ross said.

Ross has a special connection to fire services. His great-grandfather, O.D. Stowe, served as the first fire chief of Haltom City in the 1950s.

"I'm very proud to be able to do this in a place that falls in the family bloodline," Ross said.

"Reach" honors the first responders who keep our community safe.

"They really are every day the first ones on the call," Ross said. "For this song to be dedicated to fire, EMT, EMS, is an honor 100%."

Haltom City firefighters said it's not just the lyrics that touch them but the meaning and appreciation behind each note.

"It feels good. It feels really nice to have somebody who wants to give back to their community that is putting themselves on the line to protect society," Haltom City Deputy Fire Chief Charlie Dall said.

"We're a tight-knit community. Firemen, firewomen across the nation, we all have the same heart and the same passion for what we do," Haltom City Fire Chief Brian Jacobs said.

Ross and the Haltom City Fire Rescue Department are uniting their passion as they organize a fundraiser for local first responders in September at Texas Live.

"We got to talk to and work with the Texas Line of Duty Death, who is the task force he is raising money for," Jacobs said.

"That community is something that gives back to families who are in need when they have a line-of-duty death or a severe injury," Dall said. "It's great as a fire department to host that, and as the Haltom City Fire Department, we're happy to be a fire department."

"I hope that it brings them happiness and lets them know that there's some guys out there, just a band from Fort Worth, that is writing music honoring what they do," Ross said.

The great-grandson of a former fire chief hopes the rhythm of his band's music not only honors his own family legacy but brings solace and recognition to a new generation of first responders.

The "Honor Those Who Reach For Us!" fundraiser will take place Sunday, Sept. 29, at 3 p.m. at Texas Live in Arlington.

The band will have links on its YouTube video for "Reach" where people in different states and countries can donate to first responders in their communities.