Tarrant County 'Back-to-School Roundup' brings in thousands of students, families

Tarrant County back-to-school roundup provides kids with supplies, haircuts and more

TARRANT COUNTY – Thousands of students and families headed to the Tarrant County College South Campus on Friday for the 18th annual "Back-to-School Roundup."

Qualified and registered families collected school supplies for their pre-K through 12th-grade students and got free haircuts, eye exams and physicals.

The volunteer-driven event every year draws in thousands and comes as a huge help to not only students but teachers too.

"The school supplies and the fact they offer the shots and the haircuts if need be," said Sandra Epps, a grandmother who attended the event. "I can't cut the boys' hair, so it's some help. It's like a one-stop."

Some students were already feeling the first-day jitters.

One incoming 7th grader said she was so excited to get some new school supplies.

"I'm really excited about this back-to-school rally because we really need some school supplies," said Heavena McDaniel. "I'm getting to 7th grade and I'm really nervous, and I'm almost close to high school."

The event lasts from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 2. Organizers said if there were leftover supplies at noon, any family not registered could pick some up.