Tarrant Appraisal District board defends new appraisal plan after districts say the move "deliberately defunded" public schools

FORT WORTH — The Tarrant Appraisal District's Board of Directors is defending its new appraisal plan after several school districts accused them of deliberately defunding public schools.

The board made drastic changes to the appraisal process last month to provide relief for homeowners who have been dealing with skyrocketing valuations in recent years.

"I think we're giving them a break from that — not a tax break, but a reprieve from the incessant beat of more taxes every year," said Rich DeOtte, a member of the TAD Board of Directors.

In a joint statement, nine Tarrant County school districts said they repeatedly told the board this would hurt public school students, and they did it anyway.

Properties have typically been appraised annually. The Tarrant Appraisal District plans to freeze residential property values until 2026, then conduct appraisals every other year.

Public schools rely heavily on property tax revenue.

The nine districts that oppose the new reappraisal plan say it will result in the loss of more than $100 million in funding, forcing schools to cut staff and programs for students.

Examples of the estimated annual funding loss:

Castleberry ISD: $1.4 million

Crowley ISD: $7.5 million

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD: $11.2 million

Everman ISD: $1.8 million

Fort Worth ISD: $45 million

Kennedale ISD: $2.1 million

Lake Worth ISD: $1.2 million

Northwest ISD: $10 million

White Settlement ISD: $3.5 million

"School funding is at an all-time low, what I would call a dire situation," said Jonathan Pastusek, the chief financial officer of Northwest ISD. "And so if there's no more money and there's more needs and things cost more, we're actually defunding public ed in a way. We're going the wrong way, and that has a major impact on the future of our economy."

At a meeting to discuss the opposition to the plan Monday morning, TAD board members accused the districts of embellishing and focusing on the worst-case scenario.

"There are just certain people that are fomenting this thing and making it more of an issue at this time because of their ignorance and emotion," said Gary Losada, a member of the TAD Board of Directors. "And I did say, and I'll say it again, if information comes to this board next year and I'm still on the board, I have no issue with saying I was wrong."

Chairman Vince Puente pointed out that commercial and mineral properties will continue to be appraised yearly, along with residential properties that have made improvements or additions. He also expects the market to stay relatively flat across Tarrant County in 2025, which, in part, justifies the freeze.

"So the rollover would have very little effect if any," Puente said. "Now I will say that's not every part of Tarrant County, that's an average."

School districts believe that's a big gamble.

"We have no idea what's going to happen," Pastusek said. "The Fed could lower interest rates. If they do that, I think in our area the housing market's going to explode. And when people start buying, the prices go up."

Residents at the meeting spoke both for and against the reappraisal plan. Several accused the board of playing politics.

"This has gotten outside of people trying to solve a problem," said Fort Worth realtor Chandler Crouch. "And now it's just one side lobbing a bomb at the other. And part of it, I think it's kind of disgusting how it's unfolding."

The plan will move forward as is, but board members said it's flexible and can be adjusted next year if there's evidence public schools are being dramatically impacted.

In the meantime, school districts that oppose the new process say it's the children who will suffer.