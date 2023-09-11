Watch CBS News
DART rail service resumes normal operations after suspicious package cleared

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -  All rail service through downtown Dallas is resuming after a suspicious package was found near the West End Station. 

Around 5:30 p.m., DART said the incident at the West End Station is clear and bus shuttles are canceled. 

"All trains have resumed normal operations however it may take time to resume regular scheduled service," DART said in a statement.   

DART said it began just after 4 p.m. and impacted every rail line. 

DART Police officers are leading the investigation with assistance from the Dallas Police Department.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 5:00 PM

