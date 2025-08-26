Suspects wanted in Oregon teen's murder have ties to Dallas-Fort Worth, authorities say

Two of the three suspects wanted in connection to the murder of a 13-year-old boy from Oregon have connections to the Dallas-Fort Worth area and may be hiding in North Texas, authorities say.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of Anthony Hunter Jr., Xavier Hirsch and Terrell Coy. They are all wanted for second-degree murder.

The 13-year-old, Liam Spahnle-Bailey, was killed in his sleep by a stray bullet inside his Gresham, Oregon, home in the early morning of April 27, according to CBS Oregon affiliate KOIN. The bullet that pierced his bedroom wall at his father's Eleven Pines Apartments was one of several rounds of gunfire that rang out from a neighboring apartment building.

Gresham is about 15 miles east of Portland.

Hunter and Hirsch have connections to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and Coy has connections to Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, according to a Facebook post by the Gresham Police Department.

"If you are hiding these individuals, if you are aiding them in any way, I will prosecute you. This family and this community deserve justice, and this needs to come to an end with those individuals being brought into custody," said Multnomah County District Attorney Nathan Vasquez.

Anyone with information can contact the GPD tip line at 503-618-2719 or toll-free at 1-888-989-3505. Information can be sent directly to investigators via email at Martin.Daly@GreshamOregon.gov or Lindsay.Friderich@GreshamOregon.gov. Anonymous information can be submitted via Crime Stoppers.

Anthony Hunter Jr, left; Xavier Hirsch, middle; Terrell Coy, right. Gresham Police Department