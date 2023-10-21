Suspect in hit-and-run crash that left 2 injured arrested

Dallas Police Department

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A suspect in a hit-and-run accident earlier this month has been arrested and charged according to Dallas police.

Gilberto Salas Guerra, 41, was arrested on October 20, and charged with failure to stop and render aid in the event of a serious bodily injury and failure to stop and render aid in the event of a bodily injury.

On October 13, around 7:40 p.m. Dallas police responded to a hit-and-run accident in the 700 block of E. Kiest Boulevard and S. Marsalis Ave.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot and left their vehicle behind. The victims were taken to the hospital where they were reported to be in critical condition.