Suspect wanted after repeatedly shooting at 2 victims, killing 1 in Oak Cliff

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas police are searching for the man they believe repeatedly shot at two people earlier this month, killing one.

Around 11 p.m. on Oct. 1, officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Britton Avenue.

The initial investigation found a man and woman were shot outside a home in the 3400 block of Britton Ave. DPD says the two victims fled in a vehicle, but crashed into a parked vehicle in the 2700 block of Britton Ave., flipping the car.

In surveillance video, DPD says a white SUV is seen approaching the wrecked car.

The suspect, who police have identified as 30-year-old Omar Hernandez, is seen getting out of the passenger side of the SUV.

Omar Hernandez is wanted for murder and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury Dallas Police Department

Hernandez walked around the victim's vehicle and fired into the car multiple times, hitting the female victim inside. Hernandez gets back into the passenger side of the white SUV and the vehicle drives away.

The woman, Martha Perez Enriquez, 29, died at the scene. The male victim was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Martha Perez Enriquez, victim of fatal shooting on Britton Ave., Oct. 1 Dallas Police Department

Omar Hernandez is wanted for murder and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Castoral at Kenneth.castoral@dallaspolice.gov.