Suspect in Fort Worth gunpoint kidnapping, robbery at large

FORT WORTH – The Fort Worth Police Department is searching for a suspect in an early-morning robbery and kidnapping.

Police say two male suspects broke into a home Golden Grove Road near Risinger Road in the far southwestern corner of the city around 2 a.m. Friday. Police say they abducted a young female victim at gunpoint and took off in two stolen vehicles.

Less than an hour later, officers found one of the vehicles which led them on a short chase that ended in a crash near Sycamore School Road and I-35W. Police said the suspect ran from the scene, but officers were able to arrest him. The victim was in the car and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers took the suspect to Tarrant County's juvenile justice center on numerous charges, including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and arson.

The other suspect is still at large; police describe him as Black or Hispanic and about 5-foot-6 tall.

Police say it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. They are asking anyone with information to call the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers.