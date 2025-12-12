Suspect in Dallas double homicide found dead hours later, police say

Two people were shot and killed in Far North Dallas Thursday afternoon, and the man suspected of the shooting was later found dead, Dallas police said Friday.

DPD responded to a shooting call on El Estado Drive, near Arapaho Road and Coit Road, at about 2:40 p.m. Thursday, and found two victims at the scene. Arlina Sandler, 24, died at the scene, and 27-year-old Darvilease Washington died at the hospital, police said.

Officers were able to identify a suspect and his vehicle, and traced it to an address in Mesquite. Dallas detectives were preparing an arrest warrant when Mesquite police notified them that the shooting suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot, DPD said.

In a statement, Mesquite PD confirmed it found the suspect dead at a home near Clay Mathis Road just after 5 p.m.

Neither department released the suspect's identity. Dallas police say they are still investigation what led up to the shooting, and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Paul Johnson at 469-271-6328 or paul.johnson@dallaspolice.gov.