Suspect charged in Arlington hit-and-run that killed a man and a woman

ARLINGTON – A 33-year-old man has been charged in the Arlington hit-and-run crash that killed two people Sunday night.

Police were called to the intersection of East Lamar Boulevard and Corporate Drive just after 11:30 p.m., where they found a man and a woman unresponsive on the ground. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said that traffic cameras in the area caught what happened. Video showed a silver sedan driving eastbound through the intersection before it went onto the sidewalk and hit both victims. The sedan, a silver Chevrolet Malibu with temporary paper license plates, then drove off.

Arlington police said a tipster reporting to Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County said the night of the hit-and-run they saw a silver Chevrolet Malibu with heavy front-end damage that matched "the description of the suspect vehicle they heard about on the news," parked at a bar at 300 Great Southwest Parkway. Police said the tipster also provided images of the car, which included a tag number.

Arlington Police Department

Arlington police said its Real-Time Crime Center used that information to discover the car was registered to a 33-year-old Grand Prairie resident, Nathan Vaughan.

Investigators also used traffic and Flock cameras to track the Malibu's movements the night of the hit-and-run.

On Tuesday, officers found the Malibu at Vaughan's home in Grand Prairie, the report states.

Arlington police said Vaughan admitted to investigators that he was driving the Malibu and thought he had hit a light pole. Arlington police said the investigation showed Vaughan had just left a bar on E. Lamar Blvd. and was traveling to the bar on Great Southwest Parkway when the hit-and-run happened.

He was being held at the Arlington City Jail, facing two collision involving death charges.

Arlington police tentatively identified the victims as a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman and said investigators believe they were living out of a motel in the area.