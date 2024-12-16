Arlington police search for hit-and-run suspect who killed 2 people

ARLINGTON – Two people are dead after a hit-and-run crash late Sunday night in Arlington.

Police responded to the intersection of East Lamar Boulevard and Corporate Drive just after 11:30 p.m. where they found a man and a woman unresponsive on the ground. They were both pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said that traffic cameras in the area caught what happened. Video shows a silver sedan driving eastbound through the intersection before it goes onto the sidewalk and hits both of the victims. The sedan then drives off.

Arlington police say they are looking for a silver Chevrolet Malibu with temporary paper license plates. They believe the car will have heavy damage to the front end, hood and windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to call Arlington PD at (817) 575-8605 or Crime Stoppers at (817) 469-8477.