Supporters of proposed Muslim-led community react to backlash: "A lot of misconceptions"

A proposed Muslim-led development called "EPIC City" is facing pushback from North Texans, with some expressing concerns at a Collin County Commissioners meeting on Monday.

Supporters of the project say the opposition is rooted in long-standing stereotypes and misunderstandings about the Muslim community.

At the meeting, Fawzia Belal, a member of the East Plano Islamic Center, listened as concerns were raised.

"[They said] women are oppressed, that women have no voice, that sharia law will take over… it just doesn't work like that," Belal said. "We are citizens of this land, and we are as American as anyone else out there."

EPIC City is a proposed 400-acre development in Josephine, an unincorporated part of Collin County, designed to be a self-sustaining community with homes, businesses, and religious centers. The project is led by members of the East Plano Islamic Center, one of North Texas' largest mosques.

Some at the meeting questioned whether the development could violate the Fair Housing Act if it only allowed Muslims to live there. However, project planners stated that EPIC City would be open to everyone.

Still, many in attendance voiced concerns about a predominantly Muslim community, with some specifically fearing the enforcement of sharia law.

"We don't even impose it on our own people, let alone on anyone else," Belal responded. "We follow the rules and laws of this country."

She believes much of the opposition stems from unfamiliarity with the Muslim faith.

"What I heard, sadly, was a lot of misconceptions, a lot of misinformation," she said. "It's because they just don't know a lot about the Muslim faith, but our doors are open if anyone wants to come engage with us."

Muslim communities have historically formed in close-knit neighborhoods across North Texas. In Irving, for example, many Muslim families have naturally settled near local mosques, creating a sense of community. The same can be seen around the East Plano Islamic Center, where Muslim-owned businesses and neighborhoods coexist within the broader Plano community.

Belal said proximity to faith centers is a cultural priority.

"It's the convenience of accommodating our faith values on a day-to-day basis," she said. "We pray five times a day, so having a mosque in walking distance is important—not just for me, but for my elderly parents who live with me."

She hopes the debate over EPIC City will also serve as an opportunity to highlight the importance of diversity.

"Our teachings are all about kindness, compassion, peace, and togetherness," she said. "It's about inclusivity, about celebrating diversity and our differences, no matter how opposing they may be."