EPIC City development in Collin County provokes controversy and investigation

A multi-purpose development and community being proposed in Collin County is generating attention from state lawmakers and also prompting an investigation this week by the Texas Attorney General.

EPIC City

Called "EPIC City," the planned community could be built on top of 400 acres near Josephine between Collin and Hunt counties. Its website describes it as "a community aimed at serving the needs of the Muslim community" and includes 1,000 homes, a K-12 faith-based school, a mosque, apartments, shops, and even a community college.

The proposed development, organized by the East Plano Islamic Center, is at the center of controversy.

Gov. Greg Abbott posted this message to X Wednesday night: "The proposed community will never see the light of day."

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Tuesday he's starting an investigation over EPIC City's potential violation of state consumer protection laws, saying in part: "Promotional materials advertised by EPIC have explicitly stated that EPIC is the 'only beneficiary of profits' from EPIC City."

Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Allen) wrote a letter to Paxton in February saying, "Reports indicate that this large-scale real estate development may seek to incorporate elements of Sharia law into its operations. We must ensure that no entity attempts to circumvent state law under the guise of cultural or religious accommodation."

According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Sharia law is a "framework for personal conduct and moral guidance," but the regulation of the law varies depending on the person and county.

Abbott recently said on X: "To be clear Sharia law is not allowed in Texas. Nor are Sharia cities."

Leaders with EPIC City say their community will be inclusive and open to anyone, not just Muslims. They also say they will follow local, state, and federal laws. Legal experts tell CBS News Texas that this investigation by the state could face constitutional obstacles with freedom of religion.

"Just the fact that this neighborhood or community would be predominantly Muslim, that is not illegal," civil rights attorney James Roberts said.

Roberts said the state has a right to investigate if EPIC City is violating state laws.

"There have been other communities, religious communities that have had to deal with zoning ordinances and things of that nature, [where the city or state] says where they can and can't place religious facilities," Roberts said. "[The communities] won those lawsuits because that is a substantial burden on their religious freedoms."

The organizers of EPIC City denied CBS News Texas' request for an interview but wrote in a statement: "We understand that there has been a lot of rumor-milling and misinformation circulated by many who are uninformed. We look forward to working with the Attorney General to ensure that we are in legal compliance every step of the way."

Collin County Commissioners plan to vote on EPIC City's permit on April 14.