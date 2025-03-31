Community divided over proposed Muslim-focused EPIC City in Collin County amid state investigations

Dozens of North Texas residents are speaking out about a proposed community catering to Muslims in an unincorporated part of Collin County near Josephine after several state investigations were launched last week into the project and the mosque it is tied to – The East Plano Islamic Center.

A four-and-a-half-hour meeting at Collin County Commissioner Court Monday gave residents their first chance to share their comments on EPIC City, the proposed Muslim-focused community that includes a thousand homes, a mosque, a community college and more spanning 400 acres about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.

"We all want safe, inclusive communities that require transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law. Epic City fails on all three," one speaker said.

"To allow a new group to claim and execute a 400-acre segregated city is the height of insanity," said another speaker.

"These individuals deserve treatment and real representation. We must advocate for an inclusive Texas," said Collin County resident, Dylan Evans, supporting the project.

Monday's meeting comes after the state launched five different investigations into EPIC City, as well as East Plano Islamic Center and investment group Community Capital Partners, which is heading the project.

Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating CCP for potential consumer protection violations. In a news release, Paxton said the development raised several concerns, stating, "Under my watch, there will be zero tolerance for any person or entity that breaks Texas law."

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the latest investigation into EPIC City, saying in a statement he has directed the Texas Rangers to investigate EPIC and any affiliated entities for "potential criminal activities."

"I think this is just adding more fuel to the fire. And, you know, I'm not happy about that," said Texas State Rep. Salman Bhojani, D-District 92.

Bhojani is the first Muslim elected official in Texas history and said the attack on the project is a violation of religious freedom.

"I'm here to fight for every Texan's right to religious freedom," said Bhojani. "I'm also a real estate attorney. I know a lot of developments in North Texas that exactly mimic [EPIC City]. So, there's nothing illegal about that. This is something that we should be protecting in the state of Texas, not demonizing it. Also, I think this is going to really increase the property value around Josephine."

EPIC public relations representative Erin Ragsdale told county leaders that the plan is open to everyone and will comply with local, state, and federal laws.

"The idea for EPIC City came from the idea of building a master plan neighborhood that would be for all generations," Ragsdale said. "Their vision is to build an inclusive community for everyone. I don't think that we would be here today at this early stage if there were plans to float around for a master-planned community with a place of worship that was Christian."

Commissioners shared their concerns in lieu of the active investigations, making the future of the project even more uncertain.

"This is not building a place of worship or attending a place of worship, it's about the vision of building a housing development that would limit access and control housing opportunities," said Collin County Judge Chris Hill.

CCP sent the following statement to CBS News Texas:

"Community Capital Partners has been working with local and regional community leaders to discuss plans and receive input on a master planned family-centric community in Collin County. We reached out to Collin County Judge Chris Hill on March 19 to request a meeting to provide a high-level overview of the project. He responded midday Friday, March 28, to say he had requested a public hearing and that CCP was invited to present.

CCP declined to present today because the project is still in the early planning phase, and no plans have been submitted to the county. Judge Hill requested staff make a presentation about the project. We look forward to seeing how we can work together in the future.

That said, please recognize that CCP intends to follow all applicable rules, regulations and laws and intends to develop an inclusive community that all citizens can be proud of."

No plans about the EPIC City project have been submitted to the county yet, therefore no decision was made Monday about the project nor has there been another meeting set to discuss the project further as of yet.