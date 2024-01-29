Sunshine returns this week!

NORTH TEXAS - We're tracking plenty of sunshine until the weekend.

CBS News Texas

As we move through your Monday, expect mild weather. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We'll see mostly sunny skies, so grab your sunglasses!

Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies and lows in the low 40s.

On Tuesday, we'll see abundant sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.

Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies to partly cloudy skies.

During the day Friday, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a shower. However, by Friday night, rain chances will increase as a cold front moves in from the north.

The rain will stick around through Saturday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. The chance for rain is 80%. The threat for severe weather is low for now. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

