Sunshine is coming back to North Texas Sunday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - If you've been wanting full sunshine back, Sunday is the day for you. Keep the sunglasses handy if you're headed out tailgating, as it will be a bright day. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 60s to low 70s and will warm in to the lower 90s.

Clear skies and drier air overnight will allow temperatures to cool into the into the 60s again. A great start to the work week with continued sunshine and highs again in the low 90s.

We are alerting you to the potential for storms Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Models are coming into better agreement with a disturbance making it into North Texas overnight, mainly north of I-20.

The disturbance will likely generate strong to severe storms along the dryline out to the west during the day with storm moving east during the evening and overnight. Right now, there's a marginal risk of severe storms for the area, with large to very large hail and damaging wind gusts the main concern. Rain could linger into Wednesday morning potentially impacting the morning drive.

The pollen count is back in the high category for the next three days. The top allergens are ragweed, elm and chenopods.

Meanwhile, the countdown to Fall is on! The astronomical start to the lovely season is this Saturday at 1:50 a.m.

Your First Alert 7 day forecast continues scattered rain and storm chances into next weekend. Mornings will start in the low 70s with highs in the lower 90s.