Sunshine and heat continue in North Texas

A typical summer day is ahead in North Texas with sunny skies and hot temperatures.

The good news, while temperatures are hot, they are staying at seasonal averages by Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will top out around 96 degrees in Dallas-Fort Worth after morning temperatures in the mid-70s.

High pressure strengthens and builds in Thursday and Friday, resulting in the hottest days of the week.

It could even hit 100 degrees again on Friday afternoon. Our "feels-like" temperatures are also climbing with heat indices from 100-107 degrees late this week.

High pressure weakens and shifts westward this weekend, allowing temperatures to cool by a few degrees.

There may even be an isolated shower early next week.

