Sunny skies and cool temps in Friday's forecast

NORTH TEXAS — We're tracking milder weather before a big cooldown arrives for New Year's Day.

Today, after a cold, frosty start, temperatures will rise into the mid 50s. We'll see mostly sunny skies. Tonight, low temperatures will drop to freezing in many areas under clear skies.

On Saturday, we'll start the day with temperatures in the low 30s. Highs will be a bit milder by the afternoon. In fact, highs will be in the low 60s. We'll see sunny skies.

For Sunday, on New Year's Eve, even milder weather is expected. Highs will be in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will slide in Sunday into Monday, giving way to colder weather, just in time to ring in 2024.

In fact, at the stroke of midnight in the new year, temperatures will likely be in the low 40s. However, gusty winds will make it feel like the 30s. Bundle up if you have outdoor activities planned for New Year's Eve night. We'll see mostly clear skies.

As we move through our New Year's Day, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 30s. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Our next chance of rain arrives Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some areas could see up to an inch of rain here in North Texas. Highs will be in the low 50s.

A couple of showers could linger in the eastern parts of North Texas on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 50s.