Sunny skies across North Texas for your Wednesday forecast

NORTH TEXAS — As we move through this Wednesday, chilly morning temperatures will give way to a warm afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the northwest, gusting to around 25-30 mph at times. We'll see sunny skies.

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 40s.

On Thursday, after another chilly start, highs will climb into the upper 70s with sunny skies.

Even warmer weather is expected Friday with highs in the low 80s. We'll see mostly sunny skies.

Heads up! We're tracking a few showers and storms in North Texas this weekend.

A cold front will slide through our area late Saturday night into Sunday, giving way to a few showers and storms. A lot of the rain will likely fall over North Texas after midnight into early Sunday morning, likely before 8 a.m. for the Metroplex.

A strong thunderstorm or two could develop with gusty winds overnight Saturday into Sunday. We'll watch the forecast closely.

Otherwise, temperatures will be warm this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

We're closely watching the forecast for the Total Solar Eclipse on Monday. Right now, our forecast models are suggesting that we will still see at least partly to mostly cloudy skies around totality.

Our hope is that the clouds will be thin enough to see the moon slide over the sun early Monday afternoon. Showers and some storms will move in later in the day.

We still have a few days to fine tune the forecast. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Stay with your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates.