Sunny skies, above average temperatures continue in North Texas

Most of North Texas started off with bright, sunny skies but there were some clouds west of I-35, closer to a cold front.

The front won't make it into Dallas-Fort Worth today, as high pressure remains in control.

Plan for lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s on Monday.

It's the last week of the State Fair of Texas and the weather is cooperating with sunny skies.

A pattern shift is possible this weekend as a cold front moves in on Saturday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible as the front slides through followed by some cooler temperatures to wrap up the weekend.