Sunny and warm forecast for North Texas as Hurricane Milton crashes into Florida

NORTH TEXAS — It was another beautiful day with crisp morning temperatures and a pleasant afternoon that topped out at 86 degrees.

A disturbance will track through Oklahoma overnight and bring some clouds along the Red River to start our Thursday. We'll wake up to temperatures near 60 and climb to near 90 by the afternoon.

The Air Quality Alert continues Thursday. Anyone with upper respiratory issues should minimize their time outdoors.

Our temperatures will continue to climb into the weekend back to the mid-90s, near record heat for Sunday.

A disturbance will pass through Oklahoma on Friday and an isolated shower especially north and east can't be ruled out.

A strong cold front will arrive Sunday into Monday bringing in a push of cooler air and dropping highs into the 70s by Tuesday.

Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday night as a "dangerous Category 3" storm near Siesta Key, on Florida's central west coast, the National Hurricane Center said. More than 1.6 million customers were without power in Florida on Wednesday night, according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us.

Milton will likely maintain its strength as it traverses Florida causing hurricane-force winds from coast to coast.

Florida endured a tornado outbreak Wednesday as multiple tornadoes touched down across the state.

More tornadoes are likely overnight into Thursday morning.

Not only was the state dealing with tornadoes, but it's also dealing with flash flooding with radar estimated totals 5"+ and more on the way.

Some areas will pick up 10"+ of rain by the time Milton moves out.

A long night is ahead with storm surge, hurricane-force winds, flooding rain, and tornadoes.