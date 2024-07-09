Sunny and warm days are ahead for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Tuesday has been sunny, the afternoon has been warm, but this morning actually felt very comfortable, and the humidity hasn't been terrible.

Northerly winds Tuesday afternoon dropped dew points into the 50s for some.

Temps overnight should drop into the low 70s, another comfortable start to a July day in North Texas.

It will be sunny and a little warmer for your Wednesday, with highs topping out in the mid and upper 90s.

Humidity will gradually increase as we get closer to the weekend, and very slim rain chances are in the forecast for the weekend, 10% or less.

The heat dome that is bringing deadly heat to the west will be shifting over us by Sunday and hanging out next week, that's when we see high temps return to the triple digits.