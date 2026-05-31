North Texas gets another steamy day for Sunday

Sunday in North Texas will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday with a high forecasted to top out at 96 degrees. However, since there is plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, the heat index will make it feel like it's the triple-digits.

Today will be steamy and mostly sunny with mild winds from the south around 5 to 15 mph. For those attending the Charles Schwab Challenge, be sure to wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water!

CBS News Texas

Tomorrow, June 1st is the official start of meteorological summer, and it will feel like it. Expect a hot start to the week! Temperatures in the upper 70s to start the day and climb into the middle 90s for the afternoon high; the heat index will once again be near triple digits. Skies will be sunny with a mild southerly wind.

Temperatures in the 90s will be expected through next week with small rain chances returning on Tuesday. The better chance of rain will be Thursday through Saturday. Stay tuned!