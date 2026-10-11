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Sunny Sunday for North Texas, similar start to the work week

By
Lauren Bostwick
Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025. Tune in for her forecast during weekend morning shows starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
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Lauren Bostwick

/ CBS Texas

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Expect a lot of sunshine, a slight breeze, and temperatures topping out in the 90s on Sunday afternoon across North Texas. If you're headed to the State Fair, be sure to dress for the heat and drink plenty of water.

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CBS News Texas

The region will stay dry with above-average temperatures through midweek. But big changes are on the way. A powerful upper-level low-pressure system will move from the northwest to the southeast over the next week, creating a tight pressure gradient and producing gusty winds through the start of the week.

Wednesday through Friday, storms and cooler weather will be on the way! Stay tuned for forecast changes in the upcoming days. As of now, expect hot conditions through the rest of this weekend and the start of the next work week with a cool down and rain on the way.

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CBS News Texas

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