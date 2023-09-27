Summer temperatures still in the forecast

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Summer won't loosen its grip across North Texas this week.

CBS News Texas

High pressure will continue to stay in control of our weather, giving way to above-average temperatures and dry weather.

Expect a hot day with highs in the mid 90s under sunny skies.

CBS News Texas

Today is an ozone action day, making the air unhealthy for sensitive groups. Limit your time outdoors and try to carpool.

CBS News Texas

Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

On Thursday, highs will be mid 90s under sunny skies.

For Friday, the first day of the State Fair of Texas, it will be hot again. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Wear your sunscreen! We're expecting plenty of sunshine in your forecast.

CBS News Texas

This weekend, highs will be in the mid 90s with more sunshine.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry and hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Keep your fingers crossed – we could see a few showers by the middle of next week in parts of North Texas.

CBS News Texas

However, due to the lack of significant rain in our forecast, our fire weather concerns are increasing. We'll keep you posted.