Summer begins tragically for North Texas teen trying to escape a wasp

DALLAS – A freak accident has shaken Seymon Williams Jr.'s family to the core.

The 13-year-old went swimming on the first day of summer. A wasp near the pool forced him to dive back into the pool. Now, the teen is paralyzed.

His family recalled the tragic event during an interview with CBS News Texas.

"It was a normal day, you know. He came running downstairs telling me he was wanting to go swim with his friends," Anya Camper recalled. "I told him, 'No, he didn't need to go.'"

The mother of four said she gave in to her son's request. It was June 20, the first day of summer, and "SJ," as he is called, went to a community pool. The football player and avid swimmer dove into a pool, witnesses said, causing injuries that may be irreparable.

"Basically, him and his friends were just playing running away from a wasp and he just takes off and just dives in the pool," his mother said. "He's not sure exactly what type of dive he did."

She said her son's only memory is waking up, lying face down in the pool, and taking in water.

"He couldn't move. He was literally drinking water. So it's hard to hear," she said. "He literally told me, 'Mom, I thought I was going to drown because I couldn't move.'"

Camper said her son's friend called to tell her what happened at the swimming pool. She acknowledges being distraught.

SJ's grandfather, Louis Camper, believes they beat the ambulance to Children's Health in Dallas.

"We all met in the ER. And of course, it's chaotic, you know, because when they bring him in, there's all sorts of folks, you know, specialist trauma, you know, people, the nurses."

The Camper family would find out after scans and an MRI that SJ had fractures in his neck. He had to have surgery on June 21. Doctors also told them the active teen shattered his spinal cord diving in the pool. He may never regain the use of his arms, hands, feet, and legs.

"And so we are true faith believers. And, you know, it's not over, you know, until God say so," Louis Camper said.

His daughter, who was moving her children into another two-story home in Little Elm, had to step away from work. She's been by her son's side and won't even repeat what the doctors said.

"We're praying and believing that God will do a miracle ... perform a miracle on my son because he has too much more for life to live," Anya Camper said.

A GoFundMe campaign for financial and medical expenses has raised more than $31,500. Louis Camper said they are overwhelmed with the kindness but don't know how far the money will stretch.

SJ is in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, but his hospital doesn't have a clear end date. And should the teen's prognosis remain in place, everything changes.

"I just want to try to maintain a certain level of comfort for him, you know, and protection and assurance," he said.

SJ's mother, in the meantime, is trying to hold up in the devastation. The 13-year-old who talked about being an engineer cannot play his beloved video games, and medically, he cannot lift his arms even to eat.

"So as a mom, it's just gut-wrenching because, like I said, like to be literally helpless," she said. "He's looking to me to fix it. And that's one thing I can't do. I can't fix this. So it's hard."