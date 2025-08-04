Study shows back-to-school spending in DFW soars above U.S. average

It's that time of year again... back-to-school shopping. But this year, North Texas families say they're feeling the pinch more than ever.

"Things have gone up tremendously in the past couple of years," said Trenace Dorsey-Hollins, a Fort Worth Independent School District mom of two.

She says this year's haul has been tougher on her budget.

"My 15-year-old wants everything pink and color-coded," Dorsey-Hollins said. "And I'm like, 'We're shopping on a budget!' Kids don't realize that costs even more."

To get a sense of the price difference, CBS News Texas shopped the Fort Worth ISD fifth-grade school supply list, the same list we shopped in 2022. Back then, it cost us $75. This year? The same list ran about $113.

According to Deloitte's 2025 Back-to-School Survey, DFW parents are expected to spend about $750 per child on average. That includes clothes, supplies, extracurricular fees and electronics, and it's 32% higher than the national average.

Why are local families spending more? Researchers aren't entirely sure. But interestingly, spending is still slightly down from last year as parents try to scale back.

"What we found is that parents are looking to trade down," said Sam Loughry, Deloitte's North Texas Consumer Industry Leader. "They're sacrificing brand loyalty to save money."

To manage the costs, 67% of local parents plan to switch to more affordable brands, and 63% are turning to discount retailers.

"Some parents are going to the Dollar Tree," Dorsey-Hollins said. "You need dry-erase markers? We're getting the ones without any name brand at all."

In many schools in districts like Arlington and Frisco, brand names aren't required, a small change that can lead to big savings.

"When it comes to cutting costs, every little bit helps," said Loughry. "Most parents are shopping at mass merchandisers and looking online to find the best deals."

If you're still crossing off that list, there's some good news: Texas' tax-free weekend kicks off August 8. It's a great chance to save on clothing, shoes, and school supplies.