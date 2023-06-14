First Alert Weather: Strong, severe storms possible overnight into early AM hours

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – After a muggy day with some severe storms this afternoon, the atmosphere is stabilizing a bit tonight.

A stationary front still sits along the south sides of North Texas. This is the boundary that provided enough lift for the severe storms to develop earlier this afternoon.

However, we still need to stay alert for the potential of strong to severe storms overnight and into the early morning hours.

There are some severe storms in the panhandle that are slowly moving southwest tonight.

On that trend, we may need a weather alert for the early morning hours of Wednesday. As the stalled front to the south starts to lift northeast, it will enhance the storms moving into North Texas and we could see more scattered storms along that boundary.

Between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m., we have the potential of another round of strong to severe storms with large hail and damaging winds being the biggest concern.

There will be a strong CAP in place tomorrow putting and end to our streak of severe weather and switching our attention to the heat!

A heat advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m. Wednesday for our southern counties of North Texas and remains in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a time to stay hydrated and in the shade or air conditioning if possible. The heat sticks around through the end of the week and through the beginning of next week with highs in the triple digits through Tuesday.