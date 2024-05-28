Storms weaken for North Texas overnight

NORTH TEXAS — It was an active morning across North Texas with damaging hurricane-force winds moving through the metroplex.

The storms Tuesday morning robbed the atmosphere of a lot of the instability so the line of storms moving into North Texas is on a weakening trend. There is a pretty stable atmosphere across North Texas so the storms continue to weaken.

The weather alert is still in place Tuesday night, but the parameters are low looking at the latest forecast trends. The main concern overnight is flooding rains and maybe some sub-severe wind gusts.

The latest forecast models show the storms continuing to dissipate but there is a small chance of storms in northwest Oklahoma to approach North Texas by sunrise when the instability has recovered a bit more.

Most of Wednesday looks less active than Tuesday but our attention needs to be on Thursday for a similar storm setup. In fact, the latest GRAF futurecast shows two rounds of rain and storms again. The First Alert Meteorology Team has issued and alert for Thursday.

Stay weather-aware this week as we have a chance of storms every day this week and into the weekend.