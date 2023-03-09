First Alert Weather: Storms could affect your commute home Thursday evening

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Heads up, North Texas! A weather alert has been issued Thursday.

As we move through Thursday morning, watch out for some patchy dense fog.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of North Texas until 10 a.m. Visibilities could be less than one-quarter of a mile.

Then, later this afternoon and evening, a cold front will slide through the area, giving way to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some storms could be strong to severe in parts of North Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the area under a marginal risk.

While we're not expecting an outbreak of severe weather, a few storms could develop and produce gusty winds, small hail and periods of heavy rain. Some localized flooding is also possible.

Turn around, don't drown.

The threat for tornadoes is low, and we can expect to see storms developing anytime between 2 and 8 p.m.

Areas along and east of I-35E will have the best chance of seeing strong storms today. Showers and storms will push farther to the south of I-20 tonight.

Outside of these weather concerns, North Texas will see some cloudy skies today with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. By nightfall, lows will be in the upper 40s.

On Friday, while a stray shower is possible, most areas will be dry under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Our temperature roller coaster ride will continue into the weekend. In fact, highs will be in the low 80s Saturday, then they'll fall into the mid 60s on Sunday after a cold front passes by.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday, mainly north toward the Red River, and we'll watch that threat closely.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday, mainly north toward the Red River, and we'll watch that threat closely.