Storm cleanup underway in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Residents in Johnson County are cleaning up the damage after powerful storms downed trees and power lines and damaged residences across the county last night.

"I went up to the church; that area had some 100-year-old plus oaks all over the property. I mean, it looked like somebody come through there with a 3-foot chain saw and started mowing them down," said Karl Jones of Alvarado.

Jones considers himself lucky. Only a small tree toppled over on his property last night. He's thankful it wasn't the large pine closest to his home.

"It could've demolished my house. I got a little two-story that's brick and everything, but if it ever comes down on the house, I'm in big trouble," said Jones.

Sheets of lightning lit up the sky over Johnson County Friday night as powerful storms with high-speed winds ripped through the area.

"I actually just slept through most of it, but I did wake up because of the lightning and the thunder," said Jones.

Several large oak trees at the cemetery at the Cahill Methodist Church toppled over—their limbs crushing some of the tombstones.

"I ain't never seen it tear down 100-year-old oaks like it did last night, so that must've really been coming through here," said Jones.

According to the Johnson County Office of Emergency Management, at least 71 residences sustained damage in last night's storm.

Candace Butler's family is counting their blessings tonight. They were inside their home around 11:00 on Friday night when they heard noises.

"I had my niece that will be a year old attached to me and my daughter attached to my hip, so I was trying to keep them calm," said Butler.

When she went outside she realized the roof of their home and their porch had been torn apart.

"I'm 33 years old and I've never lived through something like this in my life."