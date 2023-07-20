Storage fire near Possum Kingdom Lake 100% contained again

The storage fire in Palo Pinto County, near Possum Kingdom Lake, is once again 100% contained after reigniting on June 7, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

TFS said the fire rekindled on the right flank, moving across containment lines. Ground crews and aircraft responded to contain the additional growth and forward progression was stopped. The service also said the updated decrease in acreage is due to more accurate mapping as crew members walked the perimeter of the fire.

The previous week crews announced the fire was 100% contained.

The fire, which began on June 28, grew to 950 acres, prompting mandatory evacuations to multiple neighborhoods. By July 1, residents were able to return and evacuations became voluntary.

Two buildings were damaged by the fire. No injuries have been reported.

There is no word on what caused the fire, but they believe it was started by a person.