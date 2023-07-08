Storage fire near Possum Kingdom Lake reignites

The storage fire in Palo Pinto County, near Possum Kingdom Lake rekindled Friday afternoon, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

TFS said the fire rekindled on the right flank, moving across containment lines. Ground crews and aircraft responded to contain the additional growth and forward progression was stopped.

Three days ago, crews announced the fire was 100% contained. As of Friday, the fire is 975 acres and 50% contained.

The fire, which began on June 28, grew to 950 acres, prompting mandatory evacuations to multiple neighborhoods. By July 1, residents were able to return and evacuations became voluntary.

Two buildings were damaged by the fire. No injuries have been reported.

There is no word on what caused the fire, but they believe it was started by a person.