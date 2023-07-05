Watch CBS News
Storage Fire in Palo Pinto County fully contained

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

PALO PINTO COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – After a week of burning, the Storage Fire near Possum Kingdom Lake is 100% contained.

The fire, which began on June 28, grew to 950 acres, prompting mandatory evacuations to multiple neighborhoods. By July 1, residents were able to return and evacuations became voluntary.

Officials say rain that fell over the weekend helped mitigate hotspots. 

Two buildings were damaged by the fire. No injuries have been reported.

There is no word on what caused the fire, but they believe it was started by a person.

July 5, 2023

