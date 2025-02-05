Battle brewing over multimillion-dollar Beach Club renovation at Stonebridge Ranch

MCKINNEY — John Brandley said his homeowners association is trying to silence him about multi-million dollar pool renovations.

The 54-year-old said he's been a homeowner in Stonebridge Ranch since 1999.

"As far as the overall area, we really enjoyed the area," he said. "We watched explosive growth since the time I lived here. But we are experiencing some issues currently with the HOA and some of the projects that they're kind of cramming down people's throats."

The Stonebridge Ranch Community Association (SCRA) said it hopes to renovate a part of community property that hasn't seen upgrades in over 35 years. The price is estimated between $10 million and $12 million. The association expects a firmer number in the next 30 to 60 days.

SCRA said, for the first time in its 36-year history, homeowners will be asked to pay a special assessment fee. The SCRA noted that the cost per homeowner has not been determined, but it comes with flexible payment plans.

Brandley, a business owner, said he and his wife, Mandi, are fortunate enough to afford it. But he said others don't want the project or the special assessment.

"This money will all come from a special assessment from all the residents, which, from what I understand, there's like 9,500 and something homes currently in Stonebridge Ranch," he said. "So we've heard anywhere from $1,200 to $1,500 per home will be charged."

Brandley acknowledges past issues with the association. He commented on the Beach Club renovation inside a private community group. Brandley even posted a satirical comment about a fictitious brick wall where it would cost homeowners $10,957.67. The post indicates it intends to lighten up a heated debate. And "Stonebridge Ranch making neighbors angry for 35 years."

Brandley was notified that the association's attorneys had sent him a cease-and-desist letter. But the letter went to someone with a name similar to his. He finally got the two-page letter that spoke to Brandley's rendition of facts regarding the pool project.

The correspondence said in part, "... to be offensive, speculative, and without substance, truth or merit. Your assertions and innuendos are uninformed and without basis in fact..."

Attorneys said because of Brandley's uninformed innuendos, he could be held liable for his comments.

"Yeah. I'm pretty upset to know that my neighbor is using money on dues that should be used for other things to send lawyers to silence my freedom of speech. That's pretty upsetting," Brandley said.

The homeowner said the legal letter was written in such a way he wasn't sure if they were referring to his post or other words he used in the comment section.

The SCRA Board President, Jon Dell'Antonia, told CBS News Texas the following:

"We are here to set the record straight and correct the misinformation that is being publicly shared about a new amenity being built in our community. The cease-and-desist letter issued on January 27 was in direct response to specific individuals who falsely accused our Board of taking bribes, kickbacks, and funneling money to friends and family, and not a satirical post.

"Our Board members are volunteers and fellow homeowners. The intention of this letter is to prevent individuals from seeding false stories about their neighbors and to protect the integrity of our community, our volunteer Board members as well as the governing processes we follow.

"All procedures have been followed in accordance with the association's governing documents. In addition, we have held numerous homeowner meetings and since last spring have kept the community informed through multiple channels including the homeowner portal, association website, weekly newsletters, and other official means of communication, which we will continue to do as the project progresses."

Brandley does recall a statement he made.

"My neighbors are the ones on the board," he said. "I believe I got this because I have questioned why someone in a non-compensated position would be pushing a project so hard that the vast majority of the community seems to be against it."

He doesn't see his view or words as offensive but said his neighbors could have approached him to try to resolve it. Brandley said he could not prove kickbacks connected to the project are factual.

"I would say that I cannot prove anything of that nature, no. So it's not a factual statement," Brandley said. "And that statement was removed as part of this cease and desist."

His passion remains in place. Brandley got a ticket for this Saturday's meeting with the SCRA.