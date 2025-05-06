Stars and Jets set for Round 2 showdown after dramatic first-round NHL playoff wins

Dallas Stars head to Winnipeg for second round, confident despite past Game 1 struggles

It's hard to find something as much of an emotional roller coaster ride as playoff hockey.

For Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets fans, that might be the understatement of the year.

Both teams went from staring the end of their seasons dead in the face to getting ready to play each other in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 01: Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Dallas Stars controls the puck against Devon Toews #7 of the Colorado Avalanche during the first period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 01, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

The Stars were down 2-0 late in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche but came back to win 4-3 thanks to the heroics of Mikko Rantanen and Wyatt Johnston.

Winnipeg's path to the second round was even more dramatic.

The Jets scored the tying goal in Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues with 1.6 seconds left in regulation. Adam Lowry then scored the game-winner in double OT.

The Jets have had Dallas' number this year, winning three of the four meetings in the regular season.

The Presidents' Trophy winners have leaned on their play style that the Stars labeled as one that is "built for the playoffs."

The Jets pride themselves on defending their own zone well, checking hard, and having depth in their lineup.

Kyle Connor led the Jets with 97 points in the regular season and is tied for the most points (12) in this year's postseason.

"It's a tough series," Rantanen said. "They have a good, deep team. They have a good defense and obviously a Vezina, MVP goalie. We got to try to learn from St. Louis… a little bit of what they did, maybe, and try to repeat that."

The Jets also have 13 players with double-digit goals this season, but are dealing with injuries of their own. Star players Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele are dealing with undisclosed injuries.

The Stars, meanwhile, might have their injured players return sooner rather than later. Jason Robertson, the Stars' leading scorer, did not play at all in the first round because of a lower-body injury he sustained in the regular season finale.

On Tuesday morning's skate, Robertson participated in line rushes with the team and will likely play in this series, according to Stars head coach Pete DeBoer.

"He's close," DeBoer said. "It's all in his recovery and how he feels."

Superstar defenseman Miro Heiskanen has also been practicing with the team, but his status is likely doubtful for Game 1, though DeBoer said he also expects Heiskanen to return for this series.

The big-time matchup is going to be between the two netminders, Jake Oettinger and Connor Hellebuyck.

DALLAS, TX - MAY 3: Lian Bichsel #6 of the Dallas Stars handles the puck against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of Game Seven of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center on may 3, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.

Oettinger finished with a 2.85 GAA and .911 save percentage against the Avalanche in round one.

Hellebuyck, a Hart and Vezina Trophy finalist, struggled mightily against the Blues. He finished with a 3.85 GAA and .830 save percentage against St. Louis, a stark difference compared to his regular season numbers (2.00 GAA, .925 SV%).

What version we will see is anyone's guess, but Stars head coach Pete DeBoer is going to assume the best version of Hellebuyck will be on the ice.

"I'm sure he's going to be great," DeBoer said. "I'm sure we're going to see the guy who is up for the Vezina. We have to be prepared for that."

The Stars will hope to break their eight-game losing streak in Game 1 action on Wednesday. The last time Dallas got off to a 1-0 series lead was back in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final in the bubble against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The last four Game 1 losses have been at home, so the team thinks starting on the road can help them break that streak.

"I like our preparation," DeBoer said. "The way we prepare for a Game 7 is the same way we prepare for a Game 1. There's no magic in that. I think we have to show up and have a big performance from key guys… I think that's always the key."

Game 1 of the Stars versus Jets is set for Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. local time.