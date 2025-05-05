Watch CBS News
When do the Dallas Stars play next? Here's the schedule for the second round of the NHL Playoffs

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
The Dallas Stars are set to face the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the NHL Playoffs starting Wednesday.

The Stars advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs after beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7 on Saturday.

Two games are guaranteed at the American Airlines Center in Dallas and two are guaranteed to be at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. Tickets for games at the AAC are available here.

The Stars are hosting pregame parties at the PNC Plaza outside the AAC, which begin two hours before puck drop for each home game. 

Dallas Stars, Winnipeg Jets Round 2 NHL Playoffs schedule:

Game 1: Wednesday, May 7 at 8:30 p.m. at Canada Life Centre

Game 2: Friday, May 9 at 8:30 p.m. at Canada Life Centre

Game 3: Sunday, May 11 at 3:30 p.m. at the American Airlines Center

Game 4: Tuesday, May 13 at 7 p.m. at the American Airlines Center

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, May 15 at TBD at Canada Life Centre

Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, May 17 at TBD at the American Airlines Center

Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, May 19 at TBD at Canada Life Centre

