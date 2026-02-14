Springtown woman arrested in 2025 Azle crash that killed two, authorities say

A Springtown woman surrendered to authorities Friday after learning she was wanted in a September 2025 crash in Azle that killed two people and seriously injured two others, authorities said.

Tammy Jo Lawrence, 48, faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault in connection with the double‑fatality crash in the 13000 block of FM 730 S, according to Azle police.

She was booked into the Parker County Jail after turning herself in, police said.

The collision happened shortly after noon on Sept. 23, shutting down lanes in both directions between Creekwood Ranch Road and Main Street.

Tammy Jo Lawrence Azle Police Department

Police say Lawrence's northbound vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting two vehicles and triggering a chain‑reaction crash involving two more.

According to authorities, two victims - a southbound driver and a northbound passenger - were pronounced dead at the scene. Two people suffered serious injuries and were taken to local hospitals. A third person was transported for evaluation.

Azle police and fire, the Tarrant County Accident Reconstruction Team, and the Parker County Medical Examiner responded to the scene after the crash.

