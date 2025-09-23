Watch CBS News
Two dead, three hurt in five-vehicle crash on FM 730 in Azle, police say

Two people were killed and three others injured Tuesday afternoon in a five-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 730, according to the Azle Police Department.

The collision occurred shortly after noon, prompting lane closures in both directions between Creekwood Ranch Road and Main Street.

Chain reaction crash involved five vehicles

Investigators said a vehicle traveling north on FM 730 veered into oncoming traffic, striking two vehicles and triggering a secondary collision involving two more.

A southbound driver and a northbound passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Three hospitalized with varying injuries

Two other individuals sustained serious injuries and were taken to area hospitals. A third person was transported for evaluation.

Investigation underway with county support

The identities of those killed will be released by the Parker County Medical Examiner's Office. The Tarrant County Traffic Investigation Unit is assisting Azle police with the ongoing investigation.

CBS News Texas will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

