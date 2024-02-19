Watch CBS News
Local News

Spring weather returns with above normal temps expected into the weekend

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Warm, sunny week ahead for North Texas
Warm, sunny week ahead for North Texas 02:43

NORTH TEXAS - It was a cold morning across the metroplex. Wind chills dropped down to freezing briefly.

Was the freeze on Sunday the last freeze of the season? There's a chance. We are not expecting any more freezes for the month.  

Last year we only had one freeze in March but it happened after the typical last freeze of the season, March 12.

The brisk south winds Monday pushed the temperatures to almost 70°, a huge jump. 

Starting Monday, we are expecting a run of above-normal highs to run all the way to the end of the month. We've only had four days of below-normal temperatures this month. It is currently the 16th warmest February on record (125 years). 

Warm days are expected across the weekend. A dry cold front is expected on Thursday but no cold air behind it. We'll finally have a very warm and dry weekend.

Here is the full 7-day forecast. We are not expecting any rain chances until after the weekend.

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 5:42 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

