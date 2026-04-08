Dallas-based Southwest Airlines setting new limits on portable chargers

Passengers who are set to fly with Southwest Airlines soon will see new restrictions on portable lithium chargers.

The Dallas-based air carrier confirmed to CBS News Texas that it will start limiting customers to only one 100Wh (watt-hour) charger per person beginning on April 20. Southwest first announced the policy to employees in an internal memo from Dave Hunt, vice president of safety and security.

Chargers will also not be allowed to be stored in overhead bins; they will instead need to be stored in a passenger's under-seat carry-on bag or on their person. Additionally, recharging the chargers using in-seat power will not be permitted.

Portable chargers will still be prohibited from being stored in checked baggage, and passengers may continue to use portable chargers in-flight as long as it is visible. Chargers that are damaged, defective, swollen or recalled are also still prohibited.

Southwest said it will notify passengers about the new policy at key moments leading up to trips, including pre-trip and at check-in. Digital signage, new announcements and one-on-one interactions will be used to communicate the changes on the day of travel.

The new battery policy is the latest change the air carrier has implemented. In March, Southwest announced it would end flights at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June. Southwest also introduced assigned seating earlier in the year, which the airline said had issues that it was working on after launching the new boarding process.

The airline also implemented a new policy earlier this year requiring travelers who don't fit within the armrests of their seat to pay for an extra one in advance. These policies, along with a shift to include premium seats with extra legroom, were part of several changes made recently.