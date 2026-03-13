Southwest Airlines ending flights at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June

Southwest Airlines announced Friday that it will stop operating flights out of Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June.

In a travel advisory posted to their website, Southwest said the last day of service to, from or through O'Hare will be June 3, 2026. Any travel that includes O'Hare on or after June 4, 2026, will be impacted by this change.

Travelers whose tickets are for before or on June 3 will not be affected.

If you're flying Southwest after that date, can rebook or travel standby through Chicago Midway International Airport, which is Southwest's primary hub in the city. They can also rebook to fly from Milwaukee or Indianapolis.

Southwest said customers are eligible to have their tickets refunded if they're for on or after June 4 as long as the tickets are unused.

Southwest did not give a reason for why it is ending its service to, from and through O'Hare in their statement. The same changes also apply to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

More information on how to make changes or get tickets refunded is on Southwest's website.