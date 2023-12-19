Southwest Airlines, pilots union come to agreement on new contract

DALLAS – The Southwest Pilots Association and Southwest Airlines announced on Dec. 19 that they have reached an Agreement in Principle on a new contract.

An Agreement in Principle is a step in the contract process, and the next step is an evaluation of the agreement by SWAPA's 25-member board of directors.

"We are pleased to reach an Agreement in Principle with the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association for Southwest's nearly 11,000 Pilots," the airline said. "The AIP is a key milestone in the process, and we look forward to the next steps."

If approved, the AIP then becomes a Tentative Agreement, which is then voted on by the nearly 11,000 pilots in the union.

"This AIP comes after three-and-a-half long years of negotiating. We are finally at a place where we think the value of our pilots and their productivity is being realized," said SWAPA President Captain Casey Murray. "Our pilots and Southwest Airlines customers deserve security and confidence in our future, and we believe that this contract achieves that."