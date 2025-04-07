Surveillance video shows masked men during North Texas home invasion

A Southlake family is speaking out after a terrifying home invasion where four masked men broke into their house despite locked doors, an iron gate and home security measures.

The break-in happened around 8 p.m. on April 4 in the Hills of Monticello neighborhood, a gated community that backs up to a greenbelt and bridge connecting it to a non-gated area.

Security video showed the Southlake home invasion

Surveillance footage showed the suspects entering through the backyard after cutting through the iron gate and smashing a window to get inside.

Karena Setoudeh-Maram said she and her husband were more than an hour away when their 18-year-old daughter, who was home alone, called in a panic.

"She said, 'I believe someone broke into our home,'" Setoudeh-Maram said. "I pulled up the security camera app and saw one, then another, and then there were four of them. We were freaking out."

Video footage showed the four men walking through the backyard wearing backpacks and masks before shattering a window and entering the home.

Setoudeh-Maram said the break-in lasted only two minutes before the family's dogs scared the intruders off.

No valuables were taken, and her daughter was unharmed.

"Nothing is a bigger violation than a complete stranger being in your home trying to steal whatever you have," she said.

Setoudeh-Maram said the break-in appeared random, but her husband believes they may have been targeted. They later found two metal bars from the backyard gate lying on the ground, showing how the suspects got in.

The family is now increasing their security system, installing additional cameras and urging neighbors to stay alert.

"My message is: be vigilant. Get cameras," Setoudeh-Maram said. "If you see something, say something — that's the biggest thing."

Southlake police confirmed they are investigating the burglary and following leads, but no arrests have been made as of Monday.

They say anyone who saw anything, should give them a call.