Lee Munn named new head coach of Southlake Carroll football team

Southlake Carroll High School did not have to look far to find its new head football coach.

After Riley Dodge announced in December that he was stepping down as the Dragons head coach, the school has promoted defensive coordinator Lee Munn to the top job. The Carroll ISD board of trustees officially approved the hire on Monday evening.

Munn was one of the first hires Dodge made when he arrived in 2018, and has had public support from former players.

This past season, Munn coached up one of the best defenses in the nation, which gave up just 12.5 points per game.

"I am incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as Head Football Coach at Carroll," said Munn. "This program, this community, and these student-athletes mean a great deal to me. I am committed to building on the tradition of excellence that defines our Dragons while continuing to develop young men of character, discipline, and heart."

Dodge left Southlake Carroll after 8 years to be SMU's tight ends coach and pass-game coordinator.

Board President Cam Bryan said he was confident in the decision following a thorough and thoughtful search process.

"Lee Munn has earned the respect of our players, staff, and community through his leadership, integrity, and commitment to excellence," Bryan said. "He understands what it means to be a Dragon and has consistently demonstrated that he will put our players first. We are excited to see him lead our football program into its next chapter."

Munn will now be tasked to lead the Dragons to their first state title since 2011.